Les Schwab Amphitheater to offer free, on-site COVID tests for concertgoers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Beginning with Friday’s Lake Street Dive show, concertgoers at the Les Schwab Amphitheater will have access to free on-site COVID-19 testing.

The amphitheater, which requires all concert attendees 12 and over to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show they’re attending, is partnering with Curative, an essential health services provider, to supply PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Curative will have a mobile clinic located in the westside parking lot of the Old Mill District, adjacent to the Les Schwab Amphitheater, on every concert day from noon to 7 p.m.

“This is just the next step in putting on shows safely and responsibly right now,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

Concertgoers that need proof of a negative COVID-19 test can sign up in advance for onsite testing at the Les Schwab Amphitheater by going to the following links:

Walk-up appointments are also accepted.

The Les Schwab Amphitheater has been following public health updates closely, communicating with public officials including the Bend City Council, and using several COVID-19 safety techniques since the start of the 2021 concert season.

All vendors and staff at the Les Schwab Amphitheater are fully vaccinated, and the venue has placed extra sanitation stations around the venue, offers free masks at the concierge tent, and is now cashless at all points of sale.

Several shows remain at the venue through mid-October.

September 17 – Lake Street Dive

September 18 – NEEDTOBREATHE

September 19 – Pink Martini

September 21: Foreigner

September 26 – Lord Huron

September 30: Luke Bryan

October 1 – Luke Bryan

October 3 – My Morning Jacket

October 7 – 311/Iration

October 15 – Flogging Molly/Violent Femmes

October 16: Jimmy Eat World/Taking Back Sunday