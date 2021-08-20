Les Schwab Amphitheater announces vaccine, testing requirement timeline

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Les Schwab Ampitheater will require concertgoers to be vaccinated, or provide a negative covid test, beginning Aug. 29.

Starting Aug. 29, attendees of shows in the 2021 concert season will need to bring proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result collected within 72 hours of the show for each show they are attending.

“Our goal has always been to bring entertainment and music to Central Oregon, but to do so safely,” Marney Smith, Director of the Les Schwab Amphitheater said. “We’re committed to finding the best way for shows to continue and we are confident this is the right move to ensure the rest of our concerts happen in a safe way, for everyone involved.”

This policy sets standards across the board for concert attendees, touring artists, their support staff and the Les Schwab Amphitheater and Live Nation teams. It will go into effect beginning with the Modest Mouse concert.

Upcoming Les Schwab Amphitheater shows requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test: