▶️ Meet Leon Noble, the Libertarian candidate for Oregon governor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

He’s running for governor. He’s on your ballot. You may never have heard of him.

Leon Noble, the Libertarian candidate, is running a decidedly low-key, low-cost campaign.

He’s from Newport and describes himself as a self-employed entrepreneur.

Noble says he wants to protect our constitutional rights and get government out of our lives.

And as Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler reports, his campaign tagline is “Set Oregon Free.” (See full interview here)

RELATED: More than just 3 on Oregon governor ballot: Meet Donice Smith

RELATED: Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.

RELATED: 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast