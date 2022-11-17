Lemon Gulch trail proposal assessment recommends smaller footprint, fewer miles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft environmental assessment that recommends reducing the footprint and number of miles for a proposed mountain bike trail system on the Ochoco National Forest.

Ochoco Trails, a grassroots group of non-motorized trail users, approached the Forest Service with a plan to construct trails in Lemon Gulch 17 miles northeast of Prineville.

The proposal met opposition from ranchers who run cattle in the area and those who live along Mill Creek Road.

The agency says the proposal addresses wildlife and grazing concerns while still giving riders a mix of trails.

The public now has 30 days to comment.

RELATED: Rangeland vs. Recreation: Lemon Gulch MTB project under fire in Crook Co.

RELATED: Community protests Lemon Gulch trail proposal at Forest Service meeting

RELATED: Hundreds gather at Crook County Fairgrounds for Lemon Gulch Trail Project

We first reported on this in October 2021. Here was that report.