Lemon Gulch Project: Crook County officials want more public feedback

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County officials have issued a letter to the U.S. Forest Service outlining their stance and concerns regarding the draft environmental assessment for the Lemon Gulch Trails Project.

The project is a proposed mountain bike trail system in the Ochoco National Forest.

The letter recommends the Forest Service conduct an environmental impact statement that involves more public feedback and an evaluation of the impacts of the project.

Another suggested option is to take no action at all.

You can read the full letter below: