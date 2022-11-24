▶️ Legend Cider’s bingo night helps nonprofit provide Christmas baskets

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Legend Cider Company in La Pine sold bingo cards and collected canned goods for a nonprofit Wednesday night.

“So we do a weekly bingo here at six o’clock each week,” said co-owner of Legend Cider Company Adrianne Baumann. “We rotate different charities at each bingo. Tonight we are doing the La Pine Christmas baskets as our partner.”

Legends Cider also partnered with independently owned Grocery Outlet.

RELATED: Special pre-Thanksgiving meal given to Central Oregon’s less fortunate

RELATED: Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season

Along with canned goods, people could also provide grocery gift cards.

“I think it’s great. I think the community needs to come together and do what we can for everyone and do our part,” said La Pine resident Pat Highlander. “It is a community that … It’s a good community.”

President of La Pine Christmas baskets Wes Elliot said they fed around 250 families last year. This year they have already collected nearly 3,000 canned items from local schools. They are collecting money to help buy Christmas meals for those in need.

“So we are trying to provide that for any family size,” said Elliot. “We provide that to families sizes of 1-2, all the way to 10. So it is really important that we collect all these foods and funds in order to buy everything we need for Christmas time for these people.”

Baumann encourages anyone with a nonprofit that would like to see be a part of the fundraising bingo nights to contact the cidery.

“I think there is a lot of need in South Deschutes County and in our town of La Pine,” said Baumann, “So, we are very happy to pair with local businesses and help local people.”

The La Pine Christmas Basket Association keeps donation applications open until the 28th of this month and will hand the baskets out to the community on December 10th.