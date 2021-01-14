Leaders like UK’s Johnson who wooed Trump face tricky reset

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a lot of nice things about U.S. President Donald Trump over the years.

He has professed his admiration and even suggested Trump might be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

After a mob of Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, however, Johnson changed his tune.

He said Trump had encouraged the violent insurrection and was “completely wrong.”

It was a dramatic pivot for a leader who has often been compared to Trump and refrained for years from openly criticizing him.

Johnson’s critics say his years of flattering Trump have harmed Britain’s international authority and poisoned its political culture.