Lay It Out Events announces ‘A Summer of Fun’ schedule

Lat It Out Events released its summer schedule.
The company produces more than 20 festivals, races and contract events each year in Central Oregon.
Tickets for these events are now available for purchase:
- Central Oregon BBQ, Brews & Whiskey Festival
- June 3-5 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds
- Balloons Over Bend
- July 22-24
- Theater in the Park
- August 26 & 27
- The Little Woody
- September 2 & 3
To learn more about participating in, volunteering for or sponsoring an event, you can visit Lay It Out Event’s website.