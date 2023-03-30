Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A lawyer for Donald Trump says he’s been told that the former president has been indicted on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It’s the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The specific charges were not immediately made public Thursday.

Trump has insisted he “did absolutely nothing wrong.” He and his lawyers have said the charges are politically motivated and have suggested he was a victim of extortion.