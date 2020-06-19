Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a 12-year-old African American boy has filed a $300,000 lawsuit saying three Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies pinned him down to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck.

The incident happened in August, over nine months before the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked national outrage.

Lawyers for the boy say he committed no crimes and was a witness to a fight between two girls he didn’t know at Clackamas Town Center.

Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said an investigation last year found no deputy placed a knee on the boy’s neck.