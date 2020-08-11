Lawmakers talk police reform, other bills at special session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers discussed unemployment benefits and police reform bills as they returned to the Capitol for a special session that was largely supposed to be focused on the state’s $1 billion budget hole.

In the days leading up to the session legislators have been split whether the session should be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy, such as those addressing police reform.

Lawmakers were hopeful the session would be completed in a day, but by 3:30 p.m. Monday they were behind schedule and the goal seemed further out of reach.