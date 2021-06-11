Lawmakers remove state legislator over Oregon Capitol breach

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in Oregon have expelled a Republican legislator who let violent, far-right protesters into the Statehouse.

The expulsion Thursday night of Rep. Mike Nearman was the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history.

The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

Nearman was seen on security video opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

A representative says the protesters planned to occupy the Capitol and some were armed.