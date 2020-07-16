Lawmakers OK $3.6M for water fixes in Warm Springs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As the Warm Springs reservation goes without safe drinking water into the fourth week, Oregon state lawmakers have approved millions in emergency funding for repairs.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs issued a boil water notice June 25 after drinking water system failures left some residents with no running water at all.

The reservation has issued more than a dozen such notices in the last year alone.

Oregon’s emergency board this week unanimously approved $3.58 million from state reserves to start addressing the issue.

The money will pass through the Oregon Business Development Department to the tribal government.