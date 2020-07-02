Law enforcement issues joint statement on mask violation questions

The Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement Thursday after receiving questions about enforcing the governor’s new mask mandate.

Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide order to require masks in all indoor public spaces beginning July 1 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Along with the statement, the agencies issued a “care enough to cover” graphic urging folks to wear masks.

The statement is below:

“Central Oregon law enforcement agencies have received questions about what our roles are in enforcing the Governor’s Order to wear face coverings inside public buildings.

“It has always been our goal to help community members understand the health and safety guidelines that have been put into place across Oregon.

“Our philosophy of enforcing this and other Orders will continue to be education and to seek voluntary compliance.

“As the Governor has stated, the expectation is that OSHA Oregon will take the lead in enforcing her face mask requirements.

“Law Enforcement will respond to and investigate all calls for service from business owners who report disputes or disturbances related to the face mask requirement, and then take the appropriate enforcement action if necessary.

“Unless the call requires a law enforcement response, call OSHA at the toll-free number: 800-922-2689”