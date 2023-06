by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Law enforcement are holding a mass casualty drill Wednesday at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond.

Starting at 7:00 A.M. through 5:00 P.M. tomorrow, roadways in the area will be closed with limited access to residents and businesses.

There will be a heavy first responder presence at the school as they train for various events.

Law enforcement and fire agencies from Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties are all involved in this training.