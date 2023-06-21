Former police officer gets 14 years in prison with child pornography charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A former Veterans Administration police officer in Roseburg was sentenced to 14 years in prison for placing hidden cameras to capture sexual images of minors, authorities say.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said 50-year-old Robert Wayne Roady pleaded guilty to one count of attempted transportation of child pornography.

Back in October of 2020, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report about Roady’s alleged conduct.

Roady’s 168-month sentence includes 10 years of post-release supervision.

