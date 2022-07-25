Lava River Cave closing early this week due to heat wave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Lava River Cave will be closing at noon for the rest of the week due to the heat wave in Central Oregon that is expected to push temperatures above 100 degrees.

The Deschutes National Forest said the visitor service area is not equipped to keep employees and volunteers adequately cool in the intense heat.

Additionally, limited staffing means less chance to rotate workers in and out so they can take heat breaks.

The Forest Service said if the National Weather Service Excessive Heat Advisory changes, then it will reassess the early closure.

The cave will be open from 9:00 a.m. – noon.

