Lava Butte to La Pine bicycle, pedestrian online open house launches

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An online open house has launched for the Highway 97 Lava Butte to La Pine Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Study. It’s a place where people can learn more information and provide their input on the plan.

Here is more information from the Oregon Department of Transportation:

The route would enhance access to recreational areas such as the Deschutes National Forest, the Prineville District of Bureau of Land Management forest land, and Newberry National Volcano Monument.

RELATED: Bend approves funding for bicycle route safety signs

RELATED: Work begins on bike-pedestrian tunnel under Highway 20 at Tumalo

Our online open house provides an opportunity for you to review background information, project goals and existing conditions and to share feedback. We will use your feedback to refine planning study goals and guide decision-making.

The study is expected to continue through the end of 2023. Once the plan is complete, the next phase will include designing and engineering the final route. After this, the project will go to construction.

You can submit comments via a survey on the online open house through March 5, 2023. See the project website for more information: Lave Butte to La Pine Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Study