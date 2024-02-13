▶️ Lava Bears football team featured in local Super Bowl commercial

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you were watching the Super Bowl this weekend you probably saw a local football team on your screen.

The Bend High Lava Bears got featured in a commercial this year for Boss Mortgage.

Both the President of Boss Mortgage and the Lava Bears football coach say the value in the commercial is how it highlights local athletes.

RELATED: DCSO searching for owner of 8 abandoned puppies in La Pine

RELATED: Sunday night kitchen fire in Deschutes River Woods causes thousands in damages

“It’s still kind of fun to have a ‘small little Americana’ feel where people in Bend still know the high schools and the athletes here,” said Kevin Cooper, head football coach and Bend Sr. High School.

If you missed the commercial over the weekend but still want to see it, stay tuned to your ABC and CBS channels.