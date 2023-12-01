Bend author’s ‘Good for a Girl’ wins prestigious Sports Book of the Year award

A Bend author is making headlines in London with her book, winning an award that has been dubbed “The world’s most valuable sports writing prize.”

Central Oregon Daily News’ Genevieve Reaume profiled Lauren Fleshman and her book, “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World,” in April. Genevieve’s story focused on local coaches of young girls who see the same kinds of injuries in female athletes because their training was designed for men.

Now, the book has won the 2023 William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

Reuters reports that the judges praised the book for its “heartfelt narrative” and “compelling writing”, as well advocating for reform in women’s and girl’s sports.

Not only does it recognize Fleshman’s writing talent, it earns her more than $37,000 in prize money.

Fleshman won NCAA championships at Stanford and two national championships as a professional distance runner.