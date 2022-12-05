8 million bottles of laundry, cleaning products recalled over bacteria

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

About 8 million bottles of Laundress laundry and household cleaning products are being recalled because they may contain bacteria. While the organisms are commonly found, they may pose a risk to certain groups. At least 11 people have reported infections, although its unclear if they are related to the products.

Here is the full release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of Product: The Laundress laundry and household cleaning products

Hazard: The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

RELATED: OLCC recalls marijuana extract products, could contain pesticides

RELATED: 138,000 snowmobiles recalled because they can catch fire

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: December 01, 2022

Units: Approximately 8 million. To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

Consumer Contact: The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or at www.TheLaundress.com and click “Get Started” on the homepage to begin the reimbursement process.

Description: This recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, a complete list of which is available at www.TheLaundressRecall.com, with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. For a complete list of products, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com. All products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label. The Laundress is recalling all products manufactured at the affected facility through September 2022.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. For a complete list of products, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com. Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 may request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt, or if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products before January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt. After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

Incidents/Injuries: The company is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections and is investigating these reports to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

Sold At: Online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide, through September 2022 for between $8 and $100.

Distributor(s): The Laundress, a subsidiary of Conopco Inc. d/b/a Unilever, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

Manufactured In: United States

Recall number: 23-058