Latino Fest returns to Central Oregon after pandemic break

Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Latino Fest will take place in Madras at Sahalee Park on September 10th.

This announcement comes after two years off due to COVID-19.

The festival is looking for volunteers to help run the event.

To sign-up online, volunteers can go to this link.

Celebrate the revival of Latino Fest in Madras

You won’t be able to keep your feet still once the bands take the stage at Sahalee Park in Madras on Sept. 10. Latino Fest celebrates Latin American culture in Central Oregon and the Latino Community Association and its partners are reviving the live event after a two-year pandemic break.

Conjunto Bahía from Seattle will deliver Colombian dance rhythms and costumed dancers from Michoacán, Mexico, will tap out the Baile de los Viejitos (Dance of the Old Folks). Local music and dance groups will keep the stage vibrating, and a spread of savory food, locally grown produce, and cultural booths will fill the park. Nonprofit organizations will share what they offer with visitors and kids will find activities just for them.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m. Admission is free. To learn more, visit the Latino Community Association’s website.

Celebra el retorno de Latino Fest en vivo en Madras

No podrás quedarte quieto una vez que las bandas suban al escenario en Sahalee Park en Madrás el 10 de septiembre. Latino Fest celebra la cultura latinoamericana en el centro de Oregón y la Asociación de la Comunidad Latina y sus socios están reviviendo el evento en vivo después de un descanso de dos años durante la pandemia.

El Conjunto Bahía de Seattle ofrecerá ritmos de danza colombiana. Bailarines disfrazados de Michoacán, México, interpretarán la Danza de los Viejitos. Los grupos locales de música y danza mantendrán vibrando el escenario, y una variedad de comida, mercado de agricultores, y puestos culturales llenarán el parque. Las organizaciones sin fines de lucro compartirán sus recursos con los visitantes y los niños encontrarán actividades solo para ellos.

El festival abre a las 11 a.m. y concluye a las 5 p.m. La entrada es gratuita. Para más información, visite el sitio web de Latino Community Association