▶️ Latino Fest and parade in Madras coming Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Latino Community Association is hosting Latino Fest at Sahalee Park in Madras on Saturday.

There will be live entertainment, food, activities and booths where you can learn about different cultures.

“Going to see booths from Venezuela, Puerto Rico of course, Mexico, of course, and Central America. So they can ask questions about their culture,” said Hilda Leon, LCA Community Engagement Coordinator.

New this year is a parade at Madras High School, which starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes to 11. Then the event at Sahalee Park runs from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Latino Community Association celebrates grand opening of new Redmond center

RELATED: Fiesta del Sol in Sam Johnson park provided resources, fun and free tacos