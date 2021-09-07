Latino Fest in Madras canceled due to COVID concerns; virtual events planned

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, the Latino Community Association has canceled its outdoor Latino Fest in Madras, scheduled for Saturday.

LCA and its event partners believe we must act to protect the health of all our community members.

Latino Fest formed part of Central Oregon’s Welcoming Week, Sept. 10-19, 2021. LCA wants to educate Oregonians about the lives of our immigrant neighbors and the challenges they experience. So we invite the community to attend two virtual events:

• Kick-off celebration, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10

We hoped to invite visitors to our new office in Bend. Instead, we will feature a video of stories from local immigrants who will talk about how they felt welcome (or unwelcome) in Central Oregon.

https://www.bendoregon.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7389/20

• Presentation titled “Why We Need Full Immigrant Inclusion NOW,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13

Why is it imperative for Congress to pass a new program to provide a path to legal status and citizenship for 11 million immigrants in the U.S.? An immigrant LCA staffer and an attorney will join other LCA staff in the conversation and answer questions from guests.

https://www.bendoregon.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7400/20

“Join us to represent yourself, your family, your identity group, or your cultural heritage,” said LCA Executive Director Brad Porterfield. “LCA is particularly mindful of welcoming our immigrant families from Latin American countries, but we strongly promote building a community where everyone feels welcome and that they belong.”

For more information, call 541 382-4366 or visit https://latinocommunityassociation.org/

For more Welcoming Week events, visit

https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/city-manager-s-office/welcoming-bend