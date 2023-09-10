▶️ The Madras community comes together to celebrate the 6th annual Latino Fest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Latino Community Association hosted Latino Fest at Sahalee Park in Madras on Saturday.

This is the 6th year for the festival and the biggest yet.

There were around 100 vendors including non-profits, food vendors, services and goods.

Also live entertainment, bouncy houses and activities for people to enjoy and learn about different cultures.

New this year was a parade at Madras High School.

