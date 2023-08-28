▶️ Fiesta del Sol in Sam Johnson park provided resources, fun and free tacos

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond community came to Sam Johnson Park to celebrate the end of summer.

Fiesta del Sol was put on by The Latino Community Association.

The event was free, and many enjoyed games, music, piñatas, fresh fruit and a free taco lunch.

Access to several community resources were available at the event and can always be found on the Latino Community Association’s website.

