▶️ Latino Community Association receives $95,000 for Workforce Program

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Central Oregon’s Latino Community Association has been given three grants to be used towards its Workforce Program.

The grant money is from:

$75,000 from the Northwest Area Foundation

$10,000 from U.S. Bank through its Community Possible giving platform

$10,000 from Wells Fargo Foundation

According to a report from LCA, there are around 20,000 Latinos living in Central Oregon.

“There’s about 25% of that 20,000, so 5,000 roughly, that are recent immigrants from Latin America,” said Brad Porterfield, executive director of LCA.

The Workforce Program offers many resources:

English classes

Tutoring

Computer training

Resume assistance

Business advice

Job placement

Job referrals

You do not have to look far to find someone who has benefitted from this program. Working in the office was Pilar, a woman who was assisted by LCA after moving to Central Oregon. She is from Peru and has a masters degree with a background in higher education.

“Pilar just moved to the area and was looking for a job,” said Carolina Afre, work force program navigator. “We created her resume and I helped her apply for a couple jobs.”

With the grant money recently given, this has opened up a new position at LCA.

“It also gives us some extra income to hire a new position that we’re looking to hire which is a workforce education coordinator,” said Porterfield.

After Pilar was helped by the program, she was hired on to help other Latinos looking to obtain employment or increase their income.