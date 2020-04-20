Latino Community Association launches immigrant family relief fund

The Central Oregon Latino Community Association has launched an immigrant family relief fund, hoping to help those suffering financially from the COVID-19 crisis and those being left out of

The group started accepting applications for the funds on Monday, with the plan to give $400/individual and $750 for a family.

“Our federal government is sending out over $2 trillion to businesses and individuals, yet many working immigrants who contribute to the economy and culture of our communities – and pay taxes just like everyone else – will receive no relief subsidy from the IRS, and no unemployment benefits,” according to a new website accepting donations for the fund.

“Help us send a clear message to our immigrant friends and neighbors that we value their contributions and we believe their families deserve justice, respect, equity AND economic relief,” the site said.

The site has raised about $71,000 of its $150,000 goal as of Monday morning.

In Bend, you can pick up applications anytime and deposit documents in the mailbox located outside the association’s door at 2445 NE Division St., Ste 200

For Redmond, Madras and Prineville, visit the offices to pick up an application near the front door and turn them in during office hours by calling the office number when you are at the door.

All offices will be open on Monday the 20th specifically for this purpose.

To fill out an application electronically, visit the LCA’s website.

ELIGIBILITY PRIORITIES

If you are not eligible for federal COVID-19 benefits; this includes any parent or dependent household member. If you have lost your job or had your hours reduced significantly.

If you need help filling out the online application or have questions, call one of these numbers: 541.598.6778 – 541.728.4708 – 541.598.6316

Latino Community Association (LCA) ha recibido fondos para ayudar aliviar gastos y cubrir necesidades básicas de familias inmigrantes debido a la crisis que ha provocado el COVID-19. Si usted ha perdido su empleo o le redujeron horas, o su familia no califica para otra asistencia de gobierno, fondos de estímulo, o por alguna razón está en necesidad para cubrir los gastos de necesidades básicas, puede solicitar asistencia.

Se comenzará a aceptar solicitudes a partir del 20 de abril.

Estimamos distribuir los fondos de la siguiente manera: $400 para una persona sola y $750 para una familia.

Para obtener una solicitud puede acudir a las oficinas de LCA (Bend, Redmond, Madras o Prineville) y tomarla del buzón o estantes localizados a la entrada de las instalaciones. Para entregar su solicitud, venga a nuestra oficina más cercana durante las horas de oficina y marque el teléfono de esa oficina cuando esté allí. También se puede llenar la solicitud y enviar los documentos requeridos electrónicamente siguiendo por debajo en esta misma página y la recibiremos automáticamente por email.

ELEGIBILIDAD PRIORITARIA