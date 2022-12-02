▶️ Latino Community Association fundraiser raises money for new Redmond office

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A local nonprofit holds a fundraiser to raise money for its cause. Almost 200 people showed up to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Thursday for the Latino Community Association‘s Empowering Families Luncheon.

The lunch was part of a fundraiser to raise money for a new office location in Redmond starting in January.

“The Latino Community Association is moving from the Becky Johnson Center to a bigger building where it will be able to host classes indoor, just the number of clients and families we serve keeps growing. So that’s how we’ve got to keep expanding,” said Leslie Cano, LCA Advocacy Coordinator.

People can still contribute to the cause and LCA is also offering internships in their organization for local students or recent graduates. You can learn more about it at this link.

