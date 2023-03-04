▶️ Latino Community Association celebrates grand opening of new Redmond center

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Latino Community Association (LCA) celebrated the grand opening of its Family Empowerment Center in Redmond on Friday night.

The LCA empowers Latino families and children to build bridges across cultures to create a “more resilient Central Oregon.” It is a group committed to ensure full participation of Latinos in the community.

They celebrated their new space with ribbon-cutting, tamales, drinks, and live music. The staff was there to answer questions and share the positive differences coming from LCA.

“We are very happy that finally we have a place where they can come and feel comfortable, that we have more privacy, that we have more privacy, that we have more space to serve them, and that we are able to expand our services,” says Beatriz Escobedo, their client services coordinator.

