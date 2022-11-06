Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

by The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — This week’s total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years.

Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours.

Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.

The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises.

At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away.

The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.