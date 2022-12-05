Beavers may face QB who hasn’t thrown a pass all year in Las Vegas Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

When the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers take on the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, they may be going up against a quarterback who hasn’t thrown a pass all season — possibly even a walk-on.

The Gators have quite the conundrum. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, a dual-threat that was the talk of the early SEC season, announced he’s skipping the bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

So what about the backup? That’s Jalen Kitna. But he was just dismissed from the team after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

That leaves the Gators two options — neither of whom has thrown a pass in 2022.

Jack Miller is a redshirt freshman from Ohio state. He had surgery in the summer and hasn’t appeared in a game this season. With the Buckeyes in 2021, he went 7-of-14 for 101 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

The other is redshirt sophomore Kyle Engel, a walk-on who also hasn’t thrown a pass.

Kickoff for the Las Vegas Bowl is 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. You can watch on KOHD/ABC in Central Oregon.