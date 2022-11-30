OSP seeks public’s help to solve death of man 1 year after he was shot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to help them close a case on the shooting death of a Navy veteran that happened one year ago.

OSP says it hopes this reminder on the first anniversary of the death of Larry Mell, 72, will help lead someone to come forward.

Mell was driving westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road near Drain, Oregon, on Nov. 30, 2021 when he was shot, OSP said. He was in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck.

RELATED: 2 Oregon men indicted for unlawful taking of big game

RELATED: Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

Mell later died of his injuries. OSP says a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was accidental.

Mell had eight children, several grandchildren and a great-grandchild, OSP said. He was a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. He also overcame heart surgery, a brain injury and cancer.

OSP said he loved fishing and crabbing.

His family is hoping to find some closure. OSP is asking anyone who has information or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, to call 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.