Larkspur Community Center opening delayed; BPRD eyes late 2020 or early 2021

The opening of Bend’s new Larkspur Community Center has been delayed until late 2020 or early 2021, Bend Parks and Rec announced on Wednesday.

The agency hoped to open the new swim and fitness center this fall, but BPRD is taking into consideration budget restraint due to the pandemic and the fact fewer people are participating in indoor recreation.

“The Bend Senior Center remains closed as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus, especially among community members deemed to be most vulnerable by public health officials,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director. “This adjusted timeline for opening Larkspur Community Center allows us more time to evaluate the pandemic conditions and prepare to welcome all community members, including older adults, on opening day. In the meantime, we will be expanding virtual opportunities to keep people connected, engaged and active.”

The project is an expansion adjacent to the Bend Senior Center at 15th Street and Reed Market Road to respond to community growth, particularly among the rapidly growing older adult population.

The facility will include 34,000 square feet of additional space and offer a multitude of opportunities to enhance lifelong fitness, learning and enrichment.

Features include:

A 5,000 square foot warm-water lifestyle pool with current-channel and spa

A 6,000 square foot fitness center

An indoor walk/jog track with 14 laps to a mile

Group Exercise and Mind and Body rooms

Locker rooms and private changing rooms

Welcome desk and café area

Outdoor spaces

New and expanded parking with entrances off of 15th and Reed Market

Following the opening of Larkspur Community Center, there will be a partial closure of Juniper Swim & Fitness Center to complete renovations to the indoor pools.

Juniper’s indoor 25-meter pool and small children’s pool turned 40 years old in 2018.

As one of the most heavily used assets in the district, the reliability and performance of the pools are critical to serving a community need.

The project includes renovating and resurfacing the indoor pool tanks, replacing the current deck to meet ADA standards, and upgrading the pool mechanical systems. The renovation will require a five-month closure of both indoor pools.

The Juniper renovation will not start until after the opening of Larkspur Community Center to ensure the aquatic needs of the community are met without interruption.

“After years of planning and saving, we’re eager to open Larkspur Community Center; however, we must do it on a timeline that allows the community to fully enjoy it and ensures fiscal responsibility of the district,” Mercer said. “Juniper is well-positioned to meet the needs of indoor fitness and swim activities during the pandemic period as we experience lower demand and limitations on use.”

The Larkspur Community Center project is funded by property taxes saved by district as well as system development charges to respond to community growth.

The Juniper renovation project is funded by money saved by the district as a top-priority asset management project.