‘Large-scale’ illegal marijuana bust in Klamath County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty, according to Oregon State Police.

The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, seized and destroyed 6,916 illegal marijuana plants.

Some of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in various stages of being processed.

Officers also found two semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers. Both firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines and found near multiple, loaded magazines.

The illegal operation involved around forty greenhouses and the use of an estimated one million gallons of water, which was pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season.

Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management went to the property after it was secure, to help with the investigation.

The case is ongoing, according to Oregon State Police.