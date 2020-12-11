Large Oregon gentrification protest stretches into 3rd day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gentrification protest in Oregon’s largest city that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland has stretched into a third day.

Demonstrators on Thursday were dressed in black and wearing ski masks as they stood watch over a house from which a family was evicted in September.

Their makeshift barriers went up Tuesday after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Black and Indigenous family from the home.

The family’s supporters, Mayor Ted Wheeler and the developer who now owns the residence on Thursday all said they were working to resolve the situation.