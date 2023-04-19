Two new elementary principals in La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deborah Buduan and Megan Silvey were introduced as the new principals at Rosland and La Pine elementary schools.

Buduan is currently principal at Scootney Springs Elementary in Othello, Washington. She joins La Pine with 15 years of classroom teaching experience

Silvey is currently the assistant principal at La Pine Elementary. She moves up to acting principal with over six year of experience working in the school.

RELATED: Bend-La Pine announces principal hires for 3 schools, finalists for 2 more

RELATED: Brian Crook selected as new Ridgeview High School principal

“Our elementary families in the La Pine area will be well served with Deborah Buduan and Megan Silvey leading these school communities,” Dr. Cook said.

“It’s exciting when we find the right blend of experience, leadership skills and passion for educating children, and we found that with both of these administrators.”

Both start in their new roles July first.