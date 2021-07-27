Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy slips off paddleboard, drowns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene woman drowned at Foster Reservoir near Sweet Home on Sunday after slipping off a paddleboard.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Courtney Couch was on a family outing and had been paddleboarding near a swim area at Lewis Creek Park when she slipped and fell into the water.

Couch remained underwater for several minutes before she was pulled to the surface by other swimmers.

Officials say she was not wearing a life jacket.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says Couch was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Couch had been a deputy with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.