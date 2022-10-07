4.4 earthquake hits Oregon Cascade foothills Friday morning

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit Oregon’s Cascade foothills early Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5:52 a.m. about 10 miles east-southeast of Lacomb. It had a depth of about eight miles.

No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor.

Nearly 4,000 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.

