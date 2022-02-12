▶️ Lack of notice, ODOT purchase leaves Bend storage tenants scrambling

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

A storage facility off Highway 97 has been acquired by the Oregon Department of Transportation, leaving tenants scrambling to retrieve their belongings.

Matthew Dillon is one of more than 400 people with storage space at Lucky Horseshoe Storage that will have until May 5th to pick up and move out.

Dillon was not aware of the change until he showed up Friday afternoon.

“I don’t recall seeing anything via email or any kind of notification, so I might have to go back and look and see if I just missed something,” Dillon said. “It would’ve been nice to have some kind of heads up.”

Notice was posted Monday at the entrance of Lucky Horseshoe, but Dillon did not miss a thing.

Property owners refused to hand over tenant contact information to ODOT when the agency acquired the property.

ODOT tried to purchase this property four years ago, but were unsuccessful – that changed this summer.

“When we have to take property for a project, that can be really challenging and we offer fair market value for these properties,” Kacey Davey, ODOT public information officer said. “This time it went through a legal court process for us to acquire that property.”

The property off Highway 97 and Cooley will be part of ODOT’s North Corridor Improvement Project, in the meantime, it is locked up.

ODOT is trying to help as many of the 400-plus tenants as they can to stop by and empty their spaces.

“Our Right of Way agents have been there on-site most of the week,” Davey said. “Also taking phone calls and making appointments so that they can go in and let people get their stuff out.”

Dillon says he has not had any problems with the space or management in the year and a half he has had a spot here.

All he can do now is stay positive and continue packing.

“I think it’s sort of a sign from the universe telling me to get rid of some of my clutter,” Dillon said.

Davey tells us a relocation contractor will soon be coming on board to help people find new storage spaces.

After May 5th, unclaimed items will be stored off-site and later auctioned off.

ODOT will be at the storage facility on Saturday so tenants can claim their things, if you miss them, call (541) 388-6198.