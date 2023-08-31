▶️ Labor Day travel forecast: Busy on the roads and in the air

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Expect lots of company on the roads and in the skies if you are traveling this Labor Day holiday weekend.

AAA says the busiest driving times are Thursday afternoon, all day Friday and on Monday afternoon as people head home.

The Labor Day holiday, the unofficial end of summer travel season, resembles Memorial Day weekend. People driving in droves to visit family, go camping and have adventures.

“As far as busiest roads and times, we know that today, Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm, is going to be very busy,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho. “You’ll see evening commuters co-mingling with people getting an early jump on vacation. Friday is also going to be busy. Also factor in where you are headed.”

Conde says gas prices in Oregon are holding steady at an average $4.76 per gallon, which is actually a few pennies less than a year ago. That price stability is encouraging more driving as people have a better sense of fuel costs.

If you are flying this weekend, Conde says anticipate delays as this summer’s travel season has been a nightmare.

“It’s gotten a little trickier with air travel. to combat the staffing shortage, the air traffic controller shortages, you are seeing fewer flights on bigger plans. So you are seeing waves of bigger crowds coming through the airports. You need to plan ahead for that by arriving two hours before your flight. Three hours if you are going international. Give yourself plenty of time to go through security.

The West Coast continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation.

AAA says this region tends to consistently have tight supplies, owing to the distances from parts of the country where oil drilling, production and refining occurs, so transportation costs are higher.