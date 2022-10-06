▶️ $422 million in grants added to help survivors of 2020 Labor Day fires

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Recovery efforts from the 2020 Labor Day fires are getting a boost in funding.

The Department Of Housing and Urban Development has approved $422 million in block grants to help communities and survivors of the fire.

The federal money will be used to set up several new programs to help individuals, regardless of residency or citizenship status.

This effort, called ReOregon, will start next year and will provide new, permanent housing in the areas most impacted.

You can learn more at re.oregon.gov.

