▶️ Labor Day crush: Central Oregon the top regional destination, AAA says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon will again be one of the hot spots for visitors for Labor Day weekend.

“Regional destinations that are most popular. You guessed it. Bend. Central Oregon: number one,” said AAA’s Marie Dodds. “So many things to do in Bend. All the outdoor activities, all the beautiful sites. So it’s no surprise that it’s number one.”

AAA says Central Oregon is starting to beat out the numbers of visitors it saw before the COVID-19 pandemic, so travel is back to normal.

For anyone planning to drive to a destination that weekend or even sticking around at home, AAA says stay off the highways Thursday, Friday and Monday of Labor Day weekend.

AAA says overall booking for rental cars, flights, hotels and cruises are up about four percent from last year. Internationally, booking is up 44%.

