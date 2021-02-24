LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says the rollover that seriously injured Tiger Woods was “purely an accident” on a downhill section of road known for crashes.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that deputies didn’t see any evidence that the golf star was impaired by drugs or alcohol after Tuesday’s rollover.

He says investigators may seek search warrants for a blood sample to definitively rule out drugs and alcohol.

Detectives also could seek warrants for Woods’ cellphone to see if he was driving distracted, as well as information from the vehicle about how fast he was going.

One police expert says it’s “premature” to say the crash was an accident just a day later.