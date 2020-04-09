La Pine woman arrested on drug, weapon charges after chase

A 34-year-old La Pine woman was arrested Thursday on weapon and drug charges after leading deputies on a forest road chase, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said the incident started around 10 a.m. when a deputy was monitoring traffic at the intersection of Highway and 97 and State Recreation Road in the La Pine area.

At the same time a dodge pickup driving east on State Rec Road crossed over the highway speeding and ignoring the stop sight, Vander Kamp said. The truck, driven by Emma Pickett, narrowly avoided a collision with traffic heading south, and headed east onto Forest Road 9735.

After watching this, the deputy tried to pull over Pickett as she sped away on the forest road, Vander Kamp said.

The deputy chased Pickett for six miles into the forest before her truck became stuck in some snow. Speeds ranged between 35-55 mph and no other traffic was around, Vander Kamp said.

He said deputies found a user amount of meth and a large dagger at the scene.

Pickett was taken into custody at the scene, but released on her own recognizance. She was charged with attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, felon in possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of meth.