Deputies battle vehicle fire near transient camp in La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:

On June 15, 2023, at 7:45 am, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire at a suspected transient camp on Old Ice Cave Road, west of Darlene Way in La Pine.

As deputies attempted to extinguish the blaze it was determined the vehicle and surrounding transient camp was un-occupied. Deputies battled the vehicle fire for forty-two minutes until the Walker Range Rural Fire District arrived to assist.

This investigation is currently on-going.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Deschutes Co. sheriff proposes camping ordinance with time, place restrictions