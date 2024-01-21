La Pine woman, 77, killed in collision on US 97

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A La Pine woman was killed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash south of the city on Highway 97, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened around 12:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 31 in Klamath County.

OSP said a southbound Chevy Trail Blazer driven by an 87-year-old from Fort Rock was in the left turn lane. The driver attempted to turn onto Highway 31 and was hit by a northbound Dodge Dart driven by a 22-year-old from La Pine.

RELATED: GoFundMe for Bend family of 5 killed in Highway 97 crash; 11-yr-old survivor

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the Trail Blazer, identified as 77-year-old Joanne Lee Banzer, died at the scene, OSP said.

OSP did not indicate if anyone was cited in the crash. It said that road conditions do not appear to be a factor.

The highway was closed for about 3 1/2 hours for the investigation.