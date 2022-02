by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A La Pine teen has been invited to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance as it explores solutions to support mental health among young people across the county.

Trace Terrell, a 17-year-old senior, will share his experiences helping teens as a youth crisis line volunteer and also his personal experiences navigating unmet health care system needs in rural communities.

I sat down with Terrell to find out more about the incredible opportunity.

You can watch the hearing here.