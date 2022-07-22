▶️ Fire burning between La Pine and Sunriver; Smoke visible for miles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, July 22nd 2022

A fire is burning near Highway 97 between La Pine and Sunriver and appears to be moving east toward the highway. Smoke can be seen for miles.

It’s happening in the area of Highway 97, Vandevert Road and Huntington Road. Central Oregon Fire tweeted that the fire is about 10-15 acres.

Multiple fire engines are on scene. At least one helicopter is making aerial drops on the fire as it east toward Highway 97. We’re being told the reason there is so much support being throw at this is because there are no other major fires they have to fight right now.

Sunriver La Pine fire July 22, 2022
A fire burns near Highway 97 south of Sunriver, Ore., July 22, 2022.

Central Oregon Fire tweeted that the west side of the fire, which is near structures, is 100% dozer lined. The east side is in the process of being lined.

Neighbors say firefighters appear to be set up to protect property in the area. They are being told that no evacuations are currently planned.

Central Oregon Daily News has a crew on the scene and we’re working to get more information.

La Pine Sunriver Fire July 22, 2022
A view of a fire near Sunriver, taken from west of the scene near the Wickiup Reservoir, July 22, 2022.
La Pine Sunriver Fire July 22, 2022
A fire burning between La Pine and Sunriver, Ore., July 22, 2022.

