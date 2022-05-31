by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade East Transit has launched a third season of its free La Pine to Sunriver summer shuttle.

Route 31 will operate Monday through Friday, connecting residents in both Central Oregon communities.

There are multiple bus stops between La Pine and Sunriver.

La Pine are located at 4 th and Huntington

and Huntington La Pine Senior Activity Center

Pine View Apartment complex at Highway 97 and Drafter Road

Wickiup Junction

Sunriver Resort along Great Hall Loop

Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC)

The Route 31 schedule can be found at this link.

The route runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.